Trent Butt appealing 1st-degree murder conviction

The man convicted of killing his five-year-old daughter is appealing his first-degree murder conviction.

Trent Butt was found guilty of the charge in March 15 and sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for the death of his daughter, Quinn Butt.

He also pleaded guilty to arson, but is not appealing that charge.

In a handwritten letter that accompanies his notice of appeal, Butt said "the conviction is unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence" — and partly blames his own lawyer.

"Because of incompetent defence counsel and non-disclosure of evidence by the prosecution, a miscarriage of justice resulted," he states.

Butt was found guilty of killing his five-year-old daughter, Quinn. (Facebook)

Butt said the judge made several errors, too, including allowing certain evidence to be replayed "without all parties present" in addition to supposed errors in the jury selection process.

The court has yet to rule on whether to grant the appeal.

'I concluded I must have suffocated her'

Quinn Butt was found dead in Butt's burnt-out Carbonear home in 2016.

At his trial, Butt testified that he couldn't remember doing anything to Quinn and denied killing his daughter to get back at his estranged wife, and Quinn's mother, Andrea Gosse.

"I remember kneeling over Quinn. I tried to wake her up and then I realized she was gone," he said.

"I concluded I must have suffocated her. I felt sick. I picked her up in my arms and told her over and over again how much I loved her. It was then that I decided I was going to kill myself."

Another piece of evidence entered into court, was a letter titled "Final Words," in which Butt wrote he had killed his daughter and himself.

"I have take my daughters [sic] and my own life," he wrote in the first paragraph of the 10-page letter.

After Butt was sentenced in April, Gosse said she was satisfied with the result and would try to start the process of moving on.

"We've got a lot of healing to do," she said at the time.