Portugal Cove-St. Philip's woman questions removal of 'thousands' of trees

Ongoing tree cutting along Indian Meal Line in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's concerns resident Pauline Withers, who says the action seems unnecessary and contradictory at a time when we're discussing the benefits of planting more trees, not removing the ones already in the ground.

Withers believes that over the past couple of years, thousands of trees have been removed along the road where paving is being done.

"To walk in here now and to see what's happening, compared to what it was two years ago — it's very sad," she told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Withers said she hasn't gotten any answers to her inquiries to the provincial government about the reasons for the cutting, and can't think of why the removal of so many trees would be necessary.

"We haven't had a problem on Indian Meal Line with moose or with pole lines or anything like that."

Over her 44 years in the area there has never been an issue with moose, Withers said, and the trees currently being removed aren't near electrical lines.

'I think it's scandalous'

After a number of trees were removed at the top of her land last year, Withers complained and was able to save some of the remaining trees.

This year, she said, when they were tearing the bank away and removing trees with it, she refused to allow the workers to touch the bank on her land. She was satisfied that they agreed to leave the trees there and only clean up the ditch.

However, she said, a neighbour of hers was also unhappy with how far the tree removal went on his own property.

"So we're very happy that they never tore up the whole thing, but we're not very happy that they cut down a lot of the trees," Withers said.

The Department of Transportation and Works has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC News, or provided an explanation for the tree removal.

If such an explanation were to come, Withers said, she hopes it would mean the end to the tree removal.

"To be cutting about 30 feet from the road, all these trees down," she said. "I think it's scandalous."

