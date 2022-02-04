A fatal crash killed this Pouch Cove boy. His mother forgave the teen behind the wheel

The news moved through Pouch Cove like a wave. Phones pinged with text messages, recipients reading the brief article with shock and grief.

Those teens, friends and neighbours passed around a decision from police on Jan. 28 that rocked the small Newfoundland community to its core: a 17-year-old boy, who survived a fatal collision that killed teenager Travis Wheaton last summer, would be held criminally responsible for his friend's death.

"It brought everybody back to the night of July 4," said Travis's mother, Michelle Thorne, speaking at length to On The Go host Jane Adey in a recent interview.

It was the night her world turned upside down.

Before he began using drugs and experiencing panic attacks, Travis was an accomplished gymnast. (Submitted by Michelle Thorne)

Travis, 16, was one of multiple high school students in a Honda Civic in the early hours of that Sunday morning. The details of the crash haven't been disclosed, but police said the car collided with an SUV on Pouch Cove's Main Road, injuring two passengers and killing Travis.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven months later, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced it was laying drug-impaired and dangerous driving charges against the teen allegedly behind the wheel that night: a child already racked with guilt over Travis's death, according to Thorne.

"He has his whole life ahead of him," Thorne said, worried that the charges will prevent the teen from recovering and moving forward. "We all make mistakes."

Thorne said she's close with the accused and his family — so close that she visited him as he recovered from his injuries.

"Once we received the news that Travis wasn't coming home, our next trip was to the hospital," she said. "He was waking up with the realization that he killed his best friend because of the decisions they made that night."

On Friday, Thorne discovered the deep wound caused by her son's death had been ripped open again, this time by comments from residents online, who directed their anger at the accused — reactions she considers cruel and retraumatizing.

"Do we condemn him for life, and throw him away like garbage? Because that's where some of these comments were heading," Thorne said.

"I spent all Friday responding to those comments, trying to turn that conversation around."

Teenage spiral

Travis was always an active kid, full of energy and spunk, who loved the outdoors. He trained competitively as a gymnast, spending 20 hours a week on the mats, building his strength and fine-tuning his balance.

When he turned 14, he broke his leg, leaving him without his usual active outlets and altering the family's life in the blink of an eye.

Travis brightened up when he set out to strengthen his mind and body, his mother said. (Submitted by Michelle Thorne)

"One day everything was great, and it felt like the next day, it wasn't," Thorne recalled. He started smoking marijuana, then turning to harder drugs. At times, Thorne would wait outside his bedroom door, listening for any movement that would signal Travis was still alive.

She remembers begging rehab centres to take him, an overwhelming mix of fear, shame and guilt dominating daily life. "We dragged him kicking and screaming into the Janeway," she said. But nothing helped. Travis fell deeper into despair and drug use.

Thorne knows, now, that she's not alone, describing the countless families she's encountered whose teenaged children struggle with depression, anxiety and substance use.

"We're all dealing with these issues," she said.

A second chance

When he son hit his lowest point, Thorne, desperate to help him, suggested he start going to the gym — finding strength, once again, with exercise, and making connections with coaches and mentors.

After his first session, he came home, grinning.

"Mom," he said. "This is exactly what I need."

Travis still struggled with panic attacks, at times forcing himself to make his appointments with his trainer. But it didn't take long for Thorne to notice the difference it made to her son. He started smiling again.

Travis's friends have all been deeply affected by his death, and are helping build the foundation in his name. (Submitted by Michelle Thorne)

"You could see him transforming right in front of us all," she said.

"For a couple years I felt like I had already lost my son.… I couldn't reach him. I didn't know if I was going to get him back. But I did.

"He was back. He was back in a big way."

Creating a legacy

Thorne started to hear murmurs. Travis was preaching, one of his classmates told her — telling everyone at school about the benefits of working out, eating well, getting outdoors and practising self-care.

"He was leading by example, and people were taking notice," Thorne said.

She finds it only natural that he continues that work today, through his friends and family. From the fretful, traumatizing conversations that stemmed from last week's news, Thorne said the family cooked up an idea: to start a fundraising campaign to pay the legal fees of the boy now facing criminal charges for Travis's death.

Travis had written motivational notes on his phone shortly before he died, pledging to work his hardest to achieve happiness. (Submitted by Michelle Thorne)

"We want to make sure he has a chance to live a productive life," Thorne said.

"None of us want to take that child and just throw him away into a system where [he] could be pushed toward a life of dependency, or crime, or whatnot.… That's what Travis would have wanted."

Anything left over will go toward a new venture, a non-profit in her son's name: the Travis Wheaton Wellness Foundation, which will help young people who feel like they have nowhere to turn.

"That's the point of this foundation … we need to learn how to cope and manage and live through [mental illness]," Thorne said. "There are things you can do while you're waiting for that [therapy] appointment."

The foundation remains in its early stages, evolving daily, Thorne said. She's picturing a coaching and mentorship program.

It'll also offer grief and trauma support — something Canadian society in general could use more of, she says.

"I don't understand why we don't have a team of professionals that swoops in in the first few hours" following a death, she said. "There's something severely lacking here.… Our province is ready for it, we've got to act."

The ripples caused by Travis's death haven't yet petered out. This very weekend, his peers — who've wholeheartedly embraced the foundation, even starting their own brainstorming group — will be meeting in a workshop, crafting benches and birdhouses for a garden in Travis's name.

As his family and friends organize, Thorne can't help but remember her son's last words to her, echoing in her head.

"When he went out my door that night, he looked at me and said, 'Mom, I didn't feel good last year. I didn't want to get out of bed,'" she said.

"'But I don't feel that way now. I'm never going back to that place, because I'm never giving this up.'"