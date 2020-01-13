Country superstar Travis Tritt performing in St. John's in October

Multiple award-winning country singer Travis Tritt will be bring his repertoire of hits to the Mile One stage in St. John's in October.

Mile One Centre announced the concert Monday morning, the latest in a recent series of concert announcements at the venue.

Tritt — whose hits include It's a Great Day to be Alive, Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde, and T-R-O-U-B-L-E — has won two Grammy awards, four Country Music Association awards, and a Billboard award. He will be performing Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday.

In December, Mile One announced that five-time Grammy winner James Taylor will be performing at the centre on May 4, with Bonnie Raitt — with 11 Grammy wins to her name — as the opening act.

Blues-rock legends ZZ Top are also performing two shows at Mile One Centre, May 23-24.

And in June, a nostalgia tour of '90s acts including Aqua, Vengaboys and Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base will be coming to St. John's to perform.

