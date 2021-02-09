Anxiety rising at HMP as inmates worry they don't have tools to prevent COVID-19 spread

Inmates at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's are banding together to express concern about the availability of personal protective equipment and disinfectant products now that the city is a COVID-19 hot zone.

Travis Pottle spends about 22 hours a day confined to his cell on a range that houses several other men with mental illnesses.

He spoke with CBC News to raise their collective concerns, saying the raging pandemic outside the jail is ratcheting up the tension on the inside, and causing severe anxiety for inmates in isolation.

"It takes a toll on us and it's stressing us out," Pottle said. "When it comes to our mental health, we have nobody we can even talk to. Half the people don't have a loved one they can get on the phone and express their self to or nothing. We can't see anybody. We have to vent to ourselves."

Rumours circulated around the penitentiary about a possible COVID-19 exposure for several days. The Department of Justice and Public Safety says a correctional officer was identified on Wednesday evening as a close contact of a positive case. The person last worked on Feb. 7.

As a result, the penitentiary was locked down Thursday morning as public health officials offered tests for everyone in the institution.

Despite what the department said on Thursday, CBC News has confirmed a close contact of two correctional officers tested positive early last week. CBC News has not been able to confirm when the two were last at work, and has asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety why their case did not trigger widespread testing within the facility.

A spokesperson for the department pushed the request over to the Department of Health and Community Services, which handles contact tracing, where a spokesperson said they could not comment on specific cases.

Inmates want cleaning supplies

Pottle spoke with CBC News on Wednesday, before testing was announced.

He said inmates were worried each time a guard came in their cells, and were concerned they weren't being given cleaning supplies to sanitize their cells.

"They don't give us bleach or Pine-Sol or any of the real proper things for cleaning," he said. "They don't even give us Lysol wipes anymore."

He also said the penitentiary's mask policy only made it mandatory for inmates to wear masks when moving about the facility. As a result, he said inmates were only being given masks on the rare occasion they went off their cell blocks to the medical wing or to do a virtual visit. He said even then, there are times inmates are not offered masks.

Inmates are largely confined to their cells throughout the day, saying the isolation and lack of social interaction is reaching a breaking point. (CBC)

CBC News asked the Department of Justice and Public Safety for a list of its COVID-19 protocols at Her Majesty's Penitentiary late Thursday morning. This story will be updated when a response is received.

The province has been a leader nationwide in temporary releases granted to inmates due to the pandemic. According to data from Stats Canada, the province released more than a third of its inmates, going from 310 last February to 205 in August.

The releases were intended to reduce crowding in correctional institutions, and thus reduce the potential for spreading the virus.

Lack of programs weighing on inmates

Pottle said he's worried inmates won't self-report if they are feeling sick, since it could result in further isolation for themselves and others at a time when they're already cut off from almost all social interaction.

"There is no programs. No counselling. No mental health [professional] to go in and talk to. There's no nothing. There's nothing in the jail," he said. "If one of us feels sick or something and we went up to tell them, they're going to throw us down in the basement or lock down the range."

The Canadian correctional system has seen more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority being inmates. There have been four known fatalities.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not had any reported cases in correctional facilities.

As of Thursday afternoon's update, there are 380 active in the province, most of the them in the Eastern Health region.

The outbreak spread like wildfire and was confirmed to be the B117 variant of the virus. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald put the province in lockdown on Feb. 12, after the variant was confirmed.

