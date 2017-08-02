Like a 'game of chicken,' says witness to fatal Clarenville crash

A witness to a fatal 2017 crash testified Tuesday that one car headed directly toward an oncoming tractor-trailer moments before the collision, almost as if occupants were playing a "game of chicken."

Anthony Rose testified Tuesday morning to start the second day of hearings for the trial of Travis Firmage, who is accused of impaired driving causing death in the Aug. 1, 2017, accident that killed fisherman Calvin Tobin of Southern Harbour..

Rose told Clarenville provincial court that Firmage's car passed him on the highway, and then crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for a number of seconds before colliding with the tractor-trailer.

Under cross-examination from Firmage's lawyer, Jenny Reid, Rose said the car travelled in the opposite lane for five to six seconds. He then changed his mind, and estimated the time as seven to 10 seconds.

Travis Firmage sits in court ahead of a hearing for his trial, which continues this week in Clarenville. Firmage is accused of impaired driving causing death. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Reid suggested to the witness that it was difficult to estimate seconds when you are anticipating a collision, like Rose was.

Rose said the vehicle was heading straight toward the trailer "like a game of chicken," and testified he had no recollection of seeing Firmage's vehicle braking. He said the car adjusted course only moments before it collided with the passenger side of the tractor trailer, swerving into the other lane of traffic just as the tractor-trailer did the same.

Rose said he saw Firmage's car thrown into the air after the collision. He called the first responders and gave a statement to the RCMP after the incident.

Police said Firmage was drunk at the time of the crash, and charged him with one count of impaired driving causing death, and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer has not yet called any witnesses.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Earl Cooper, also testified Tuesday morning,

Earl Cooper, left, testified that he was driving the transport truck that was struck on Aug. 1, 2017. He told the court he has been a truck driver for 35 years. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He said he first spotted the oncoming car that struck him about half a kilometre ahead on the highway, when it was travelling toward his vehicle.

Cooper said he could not see inside the vehicle and could not see the driver any other occupants.

He testified that he flashed his vehicle's headlights and used his horn, but the driver of the opposing car did not respond. When the vehicle didn't respond, said Cooper, he braked and attempted to swerve into the other lane to avoid a collision, but the car hit the right side of his vehicle.

Police say Calvin Tobin, 25, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Firmage at the time of the crash. (Submitted)

He said he could not estimate what the speed of the car was, but said his own speed was between 90 and 95 km/h when he first spotted the car.

He told the court about the shoulder and neck injuries he sustained as a result of the crash, and about his rehabilitation and treatment — which included, at some stretches, three visits a week to a physiotherapist.

He also testified he used sleeping pills and painkillers at times during his recovery. According to his testimony today, he has also joined a lawsuit against Firmage in civil court, seeking damages.

Tobin loved fishing and quit school to go to sea at the age of 15. (Calvin Tobin/Facebook)

Testimony will resume Tuesday afternoon, when the court is expected to hear from Calvin's aunt CarolAnn Brewer. While police say Tobin and Firmage were travelling together at the time of the crash, Brewer has already told the court that the pair were not close, although Firmage did know Tobin through a relationship with Brewer's daughter.

