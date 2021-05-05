Travis Firmage gets 3 years in prison for drunk driving crash that killed Calvin Tobin

Travis Firmage, pictured in this file photo, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A provincial court judge has sentenced Travis Firmage to three years in prison for a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that took the life of a 25-year-old Southern Harbour fisherman.

Judge Paul Noble handed down the sentence Wednesday in Clarenville court, ending a nearly four-year legal process following the death of Calvin Tobin, who was a passenger in the car Firmage was driving when he crashed near Clarenville in August 2017

Firmage, 35 was found guilty in March of four charges, including operating a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired driving causing death.

After the sentencing, an emotional CarolAnn Brewer, Tobin's aunt, told reporters she was disgusted by the sentence.

"I've waited almost four years to get a sentence, and 36 months? He has over 300 days already done because he was homeless," Tobin said, choking up.

"So he gets 36 months, and we get a lifetime."

Brewer, who helped raise Tobin, said his death and Firmage's trial have been devastating for her and her family. She said there were days when she didn't know if she could get out of bed.

Now, Brewer said, she feels that the last four years of her life, in which she attended nearly 40 court dates, have been wasted.

"This punishment is not going to deter him or anyone else," said Tobin. "The judges, the Crown, the politicians have got to wake up and see what this is doing to families like mine."

'No compassion'

Firmage pleaded not guilty to the charges in February 2018, denying he was impaired and testifying that in the moments before the crash Tobin grabbed the steering wheel and caused their car to swerve into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.

But Noble's verdict leaned toward the testimony of witnesses, including the driver of the tractor-trailer and another driver who saw the crash, whose versions of events didn't support Firmage's story.

"[Firmage is] a lowlife coward," Brewer told reporters after the sentencing. "He knew he killed Calvin, and with his defence lawyers trying to blame it on Calvin he has no remorse, no compassion and he will do it again."

Brewer said her family will never recover from the tragedy, and hopes it won't happen to anyone else.

"You don't know the devastation you will cause if you kill someone," she said. "Don't drink and drive because for you it could be over with a court date, but for the victims and the families it's a life sentence."

