Defence seeks to quash evidence in fatal drunk driving case

A lawyer for a man accused of impaired driving causing death is alleging staff at the Clarenville hospital violated his charter rights by taking blood for police without a warrant, according to filings at Newfoundland and Labrador's Provincial Court.

Travis Firmage's lawyer filed a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge in January, seeking to have some evidence thrown out ahead of Firmage's trial.

Firmage was supposed to start trial this week, accused of being impaired when the car he was driving crashed and killed passenger Calvin Tobin.

Instead of trial, defence lawyer Jenny Reid and Crown prosecutor Allison Manning were in court this week for hearings on the application. What happened at those hearings is covered by a publication ban.

In a written submission to the court, Reid wrote that "the warrantless seizure and detention of the applicant's blood by the hospital on behalf of the RCMP was in violation of … his right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure."

"The admission of any evidence garnered as a result of the violation of the rights of the applicant would bring the administration of justice into disrepute," she wrote. "It therefore should be excluded pursuant to section 24(2) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

Reid's filing further alleges that staff at the Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville inappropriately alerted police when Firmage was discharged.

Both Manning and Reid declined to comment on the application. CBC News has contacted Eastern Health, which did not immediately comment.

Calvin Tobin, 25, died in the hours following a car crash on Aug. 1, 2017. His death led to a battle between the FFAW and Firmage's family over insurance payouts. (Submitted)

Police say the 33-year-old Firmage was driving a car that crossed the dividing line on the Trans-Canada Highway near Clarenville and struck a transport truck at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017.

Tobin was a passenger in Firmage's car, and was pronounced dead in hospital. His family ended up in a dispute with the fisheries union for his death benefit.

A transport truck and a car collided on the TCH outside of Clarenville late on Aug. 1. The accident was fatal. (Lee Pitts/CBC)

Firmage has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Hearings on the charter challenge will continue this week.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador