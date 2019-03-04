Poisonous beans and alligator heads: What border agents seize in St. John's

From scaly and green to seemingly harmless wooden trinkets, the Canada Border Service Agency is giving a glimpse at what they take from air passengers as the busy travel season approaches.

Krista Ershler holds up a green-skinned taxidermy lizard, full with extended tongue, little yellowish teeth and a tail curled atop its rigid back.

"Here in St. John's, it's not very often that we see them," said Ershler, superintendent of operations for the CBSA at St. John's International Airport.

"However, this time of year, it's charter season, so there's direct flights from here to the southern places like Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica and Mexico. And so it's this time of year that we would potentially see these things."

Border service agents confiscated this taxidermied lizard from a passenger returning to the province. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Carrying in an endangered species will lead to a seizure, she said, as well as a possible fine.

Minor violations carry a $500 fine up to a very serious violation, which carries a $1,300 fine.

Best advice? Be informed

If an alligator head turned coffee-table piece isn't your thing, there are plenty more items that are commonly sold by vendors in countries frequented by Canadian travellers.

Ershler holds up pieces of jewelry — beaded and fairly nondescript, explaining, "This bracelet here is also coral. This necklace is ivory."

Krista Ershler, superintendent of operations for CBSA at St. John's International Airport, says most mistakes are honest ones. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"To the average person, it's just a necklace but oftentimes vendors will try to entice you to buy it by telling you that it's coral," she said.

"The vendor may say, 'Oh yes, yes this is OK. You're allowed to bring this into Canada. This is just a bracelet.' But a vendor will tell you whatever they can to make a sale."

Deadly item hiding in your suitcase

Asked what the weirdest item is that she's ever seized, Ershler is quick to point out she's mostly focused on what's most dangerous — like tiny little beans that are commonly used in souvenirs.

The red and black beady jequirity beans work perfectly as eyes on wooden-carved animals. But Ershler said they're also deadly, and often wind up in the suitcases of travellers.

Also called rosary pea or Indian licoric, Ershler said, one bean can kill a small child.

Jequirity beans are often used for decoration in wooden ornament purchased in Caribbean countries, but the CBSA warns the beans are toxic. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"That's why so important that people declare their wood products, declare anything that they bring in," she said, because there could potentially be items that are harmful to them or to Canada in general.

Unvarnished wooden trinkets are problematic and can be seized, she said, because of the risk of bringing foreign bugs into the country.

"They can certainly damage our ecosystem because they're not native to here so they can go and do massive destruction," she said.

Mamajuana is an alcoholic drink from the Dominican Republic that is a mixture of rum, wine, and honey that seeps into wood chips. If the drink comes in pre-mixed, it's fine, but will be confiscated if the bottle contains just wood chips. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Food for thought

One of the biggest concerns to people like Ershler are meat products — specifically pork.

"Right now we're concerned about the African swine fever. So our biggest concern right now is people bringing in meat products specifically pork from other countries because it could be contaminated with the virus which is very, very contagious. And it could certainly do damage to our pork industry.

Pork, beef and fish are commonly brought in the country, and Ershler said not everything is restricted.

Meat and meat products are commonly seized by border agents, but Ershler says not all meats are confiscated. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Most mistakes by travellers are honest ones, Ershler said, but there are ways to prevent it from happening.

To avoid spending money on items you can't keep and delaying your arrival plans, Ershler said the best advice is to be informed by checking the CBSA website or calling their information line.

