Travel nurse spending should be better spent to keep nurses in N.L., says NDP

NDP Leader Jim Dinn says the province is spending money on travel nurses it should be spending to help nurses already in the system. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The provincial New Democrats say millions spent on travel nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system should be used to keep nurses already in the system in the province — but Health Minister Tom Osborne says the money spent is a "necessary evil."

In a news release issued by the party on Thursday, Health Department documents acquired through an access-to-information request estimates using travel nurses to cover gaps in the health-care system would cost $18.4 million over 12 months, compared with $4.1 million employing nurses already in the system.

"I think the answer is right there as to what needs to be done, it's just whether government's prepared to do the hard work," NDP Leader Jim Dinn said Thursday.

"We've heard it from the nurses' union as to what needs to be done, and yet it seems that government's approach is to try and bring in more nurses from abroad.…You got the answer, the solution staring you right in the face as to how you can solve the issue for the nurses, for a lot cheaper as well."

Health Minister Tom Osborne said travel nurses are necessary because the health-care system has more than 700 vacancies.

"Globally there is a shortage of health-care professionals, so it is a necessary evil at the moment. I cannot wait to get rid of travel nursing in this province, but that means we need to recruit nurses," Osborne said.

"If he wants to show me the local nurses, I'll gladly hire the local nurses."

Health Minister Tom Osborne says the use of travel nurses is a necessary evil as the province deals with vacancies. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Osborne said recruiting is continuing, with hundreds of nurses from India scheduled to start in the system later this summer.

Dinn called Osborne's comments a "lame excuse," saying government needs to work differently to address the needs of nurses and the conditions they work in.

"There's a problem across the country because governments have taken similar approaches to addressing the issues in the health-care system by cutting. By trying to find efficiencies, which usually means that salaries are cut, positions are cut," he said.

"Unless they're going to do the hard work to address the retention issue, this is going to be another failed attempt at solving a problem..The compensation packages have to be better."

In addition to recruiment work, Osborne said, the province is also negotiating a new collective agreement with the Registered Nurses' Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, which he said will address issues in the workplace.