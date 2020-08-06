Janice Fitzgerald to testify in court challenge over travel ban order
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is set to take the stand in St. John's today in a legal challenge of a travel ban limiting entry to the province she ordered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will appear as a witness at the case being heard this week in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The special measures order from Fitzgerald came into effect in May, banning anyone but permanent residents and workers deemed essential from entering the province.
Halifax resident Kim Taylor and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a claim in May alleging the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside the province's jurisdiction.
Taylor's request to travel to Newfoundland after her mother died was initially denied and though the decision was later reversed and she was granted an exemption, she said it came too late.
Dr. Proton Rahman, who is leading the team preparing models on COVID-19 in the province, will also appear as a witness today.
