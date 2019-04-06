TrashTag Challenge takes over Quidi Vidi

Environmentally-friendly folks from multiple societies and groups at Memorial University answered a social media call to clean up Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's Saturday.

On a sunny morning, about 35 people — most of whom were students, all of whom could have been doing literally anything else — got their hands dirty to tidy one of the city's most popular walking trails.

"Every semester we try to organize a clean up but don't usually get a good turn out," said co-organizer Julia Sparks, an ecology and conservation student.

"With the #TrashTag movement happening, I decided to make a post [online] to see if anyone would be interested in one of those. I figured if social media was involved we might get a little bit bigger turn out."

Ecology and Conservation students Alexandra Hayward and Julia Sparkes organzied the event. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Trash Tag Challenge began in Arizona where a lone man did a clean up and encouraged others to do the same.

#TrashTag quickly went viral and has now spread into St. John's

MUN Geography is hard at work at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/trashtag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#trashtag</a> Quidi Vidi Lake City on this beautiful morning! We love seeing geographers helping keep our environment clean 😍 <a href="https://t.co/1Bcylu6YxJ">pic.twitter.com/1Bcylu6YxJ</a> —@MUNGeogSociety

The small army of Saturday morning do-gooders cleared away a lot of trash from in and around Quidi Vidi, including a tire.

"It doesn't surprise me, it makes sad really," volunteer Brian Park said.

"We have a large number of people in the province [who] do try to keep this place clean but the small population that doesn't . . . they like to toss their garbage wherever they feel like."

Brian Park holds a tire he hauled out of the water. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Park wadded into the water to retrieve the tire and noted that the city's Robin Hood Bay landfill is just a short drive away.

"It would have taken 10 minutes out of their day," he said.

"I guess it was too much of an inconvenience."

Very disheartening - Behavioural Neuroscience student Morgan Childs

University students Lucia Lake, Morgan Childs and Élie Pellerin offered up their help to the Trash Tag Challenge.

"We found a lot of cigarette butts, plastic straws, plastic bags, Styrofoam - which is really surprising to me because I didn't think we'd find Styrofoam," Lake said.

The three science students were surprised at the amount of trash found in the centre of the city.

"Very disheartening," Childs said.

"There is lots of wildlife here, like ducks and other birds, so it's very sad to see because lots of this stuff can interfere with the wildlife."

Memorial students Élie Pellerin, Morgan Childs and Lucia Lake took part of their Saturday to help clean up Quidi Vidi. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Ocean science student Élie Pellerin questioned the motives of the people who would litter on the trail.

"I just feel it is unnecessary as there are trash cans everywhere and why not just put it there?" she said.

Quidi Vidi Lake falls in-between two voting districts; St. John's East-Quidi Vidi and Virginia Waters-Pleasantville, and while a provincial election has yet to be called, two NDP candidates offered a helping hand.

It was a chilly but beautiful day to participate in the Quidi Vidi Lake clean-up with my son John and others from our community, including <a href="https://twitter.com/AlisonCoffinNDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlisonCoffinNDP</a> and many <a href="https://twitter.com/MemorialU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MemorialU</a> students. No need for this much plastic to end up in our beautiful rivers + lakes! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BanTheBag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BanTheBag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrashTag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrashTag</a> <a href="https://t.co/wDHOkNw2db">pic.twitter.com/wDHOkNw2db</a> —@jenndeon

New Democrat leader Allison Coffin and Jenn Deon took part in the Quidi Vidi clean-up.

"It's amazing," Deon said of the students.

"Not only are they so enthusiastic, they are so organized. They really know how to mobilize themselves as a group. It's really incredible to be a part of it."

The event only last for a few hours but helped open the eyes to the students and others who took part in giving the litter a new home.

"There is a lot more awareness about the human effects on the environment," Sparkes said.

"It's not a good thing that this is still happening to the degree that it is — considering, you know better now."