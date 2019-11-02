Woman stuck in upside down car after driver leaves Corner Brook crash, police say

Police are still looking for the driver who left a female passenger stuck in the crashed car. (CBC)

Police in Corner Brook say a driver left their passenger trapped in an overturned car after getting into a crash early Saturday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary got a call about a single-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m.

When officers got to the crash on Valley Road, they found a Pontiac Vibe on its roof with a female passenger inside — but no driver.

Police say the driver left the scene and officers are still looking for him or her.

The Corner Brook Fire Department helped get the passenger out of the vehicle. She wasn't seriously injured, but was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital as a precaution.

