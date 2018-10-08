Cartwright man 'over the moon' after winning Labrador marathon

Rich Lewis had never ran a marathon before, but that didn't matter.

With the wind in his face and the cold air in his lungs, the Cartwright man finished the Trapline Marathon in central Labrador on Saturday in less than three hours.

He pounded the pavement at an impressive pace of just over four minutes per kilometre, crossing the finish line in 2:55:54.

"I'm over the moon," he told CBC News. "I really had no idea [what my time was] until I turned the corner and saw the clock. What a feeling. It was unbelievable."

The Trapline is a gruelling race, starting in North West River and finishing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The weather cooperated for the most part on Saturday, with eight degrees and sunshine.

Team effort

However, as Lewis got further into the race, the wind picked up.

He partnered up with another runner, Nikolay Ryabkov, of Fredericton, N.B., to get through the toughest sections. Each man took turns running in front of the other to provide shelter from the wind. Every two kilometres, they'd switch positions.

Rich Lewis teamed up with competitor Nikolay Ryabkov of New Brunswick to shield each other from the wind. (John Graham/Trapline Marathon/Facebook)

Without their teamwork for the first 32 kilometres, Lewis said he likely would have finished with a time more than three hours.

The Trapline featured 160 runners this weekend, split between various divisions and distances, including a race for Special Olympians.

Only 13 runners tackled the full marathon, with the top female finisher being Joyce Law of Happy Valley-Goose Bay who recorded a time of 3:32:20.

The Trapline Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, meaning Lewis is able to register for the prestigious race.

He said he's still thinking about it, but plans to compete in the Labrador Winter Games first.