Transportation Safety Board reviewing Polar Prince bridge logs, RCMP to hold separate investigation

Kathy Fox, Chair of the Transportation Safety Board, spoke about the investigation into the loss of Titan on Saturday. (Will Ping/ CBC)

The Transportation Safety Board has begun gathering data from the Polar Prince, following the tragic loss of five people aboard the submersible Titan earlier this week.

TSB officials spoke to media Saturday and said they have a mandate to find out why the incident happened and reduce the chance of it ever happening again.

They say the voyage data recorder keeps a record of all audio from the bridge, and they will be reviewing those logs.

The TSB will be collaborating with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and estimate that the full investigation could take between 18 months and two years.

Meanwhile, the RCMP will be conducting a separate investigation into the incident and will provide details later Saturday afternoon.

The docking apparatus used to transport the Titan submersible out to the Titanic wreck site arrives back in St. John's, empty. (Roger Maunder/CBC)

Titan sub's support ship returns

The Polar Prince, the Miawpukek Horizon ship which towed the Oceangate submersible Titan out to sea before her final dive, returned to St. John's harbour Saturday morning.

It represents the end of a harrowing voyage for the support ship, which saw those on board losing connection with the sub on Sunday.

The Titan, a submersible used to visit the wreck of the Titanic, went missing an hour and 45 minutes into its dive about 700 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland.

This kickstarted a multi-day international search effort, which culminated on Thursday when the US Coast Guard announced that a debris field was found near the Titanic. They said the debris was consistent with a catastrophic loss of pressure on the submersible and declared the five men aboard as presumed dead.

The Polar Prince arrived back in St. John's Saturday morning, following the ill-fated search for the lost Titan submersible. (Will Ping/CBC)

While the US Coast Guard is continuing with some recovery and salvage efforts, most Canadian ships involved in the search have either returned to port or are en route there.

The Polar Prince had been involved with the search effort throughout the week and was carrying family members of some of the five missing crew. It's return to St. John's comes in the wake of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's announcement that it will be investigating the Polar Prince's role in the Titan's operations.

