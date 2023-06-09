Man dead after transport truck collision in western Newfoundland

Police say one man is dead after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland.

RCMP say the collision between a transport truck and a pickup truck happened near Georges Lake — between Corner Brook and Stephenville — before 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man was driving one of the vehicles but didn't say which.

As of late Friday morning, police were still at the scene, and one lane of the highway was open in the area.

In a press release, an RCMP spokesperson said people were speeding through the area and taking pictures of the scene. According to the release, police have ticketed some drivers and asked them to slow down and stay off their cellphones.

