Suncor, Transocean still mum three days after worker injured on offshore rig

Three days after a worker was injured on the Transocean Barents drill rig, there is still no word from Suncor on what happened.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum board, which regulates the province's offshore oil industry, tweeted Friday that it had been notified of an incident, and that a medical assessment was ongoing.

The board directed media calls to Suncor, which has contracted Transocean's semi-submersible to drill in the Terra Nova oil field, located about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

CBC News has requested an update from the Calgary-based oil company, as well as the Switzerland-based Transocean.

The C-NLOPB, meanwhile, said it will provide an update on Monday.

The injury is the latest in a string of mishaps in the offshore, with scrutiny heightened over oil spills at Hibernia and in the White Rose oil field.

Suncor also reported in late June that a worker on the Terra Nova FPSO was exposed to hydrogen sulfide and benzene from a slop tank, though no treatment was required.

The incident was classified as a "near miss with potential for fatality."

