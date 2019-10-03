Transocean Barents resumes operations, injured worker readmitted to hospital

Drilling operations on the Transocean Barents resumed Wednesday following an accident last month that injured a worker.

The worker was caught between a rail and a 1,400-kilogram steel adapter during crane operations Sept. 6 while employees were preparing the rig for severe weather.

Since then there has been no drilling on the semi-submersible.

According to Suncor, the rig's contractor, the worker had been released from hospital, but was recently readmitted and is currently being monitored. Suncor did not say why the worker was readmitted.

An emailed statement from the Canadian-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says Suncor's joint investigation with Transocean has identified the root causes of the incident: "Suncor has determined the cause of the incident to be that hazards associated with lifting equipment and operations were not effectively managed."

The board says it's satisfied Suncor has taken corrective measures and meets the conditions necessary to restart operations.

"We're taking the findings of the investigation very seriously and have worked together to roll out changes to related procedures, training and equipment," a Suncor spokesperson said in an e-mail to CBC News.

The C-NLOPB says its investigation into the accident continues.

