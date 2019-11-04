Transition-related surgery assessments now available in N.L.

People requiring transition-related surgery will no longer have to leave Newfoundland and Labrador for readiness assessments.

The provincial government announced Monday morning that people can have their assessments done by health-care professionals in N.L. A list of approved professionals is available on the Department of Health and Community Services' website.

"We know it has taken some time to get here. We wanted to get it right. We wanted to hear what people with lived experience had to say. We wanted to ensure we were being fair and inclusion," said Health Minister John Haggie in a news release ahead of a press conference in St. John's on Monday.

Previously, anyone requiring insured transition-related surgery had to travel to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto for the assessment. Most people will still have to travel outside of N.L. for the surgery itself, but the insured portions will be covered under N.L.'s Medical Care Plan, and financial assistance for travel is available.

Readiness assessments should include, as recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health Standards of Care:

The client's general identifying characteristics.

Results of the client's psychosocial assessment, including any diagnoses.

The duration of the mental health professional's relationship with the client including the type of evaluation and therapy or counselling to date.

An explanation that the criteria for surgery have been met.

A brief description of the clinical rational for supporting the patient's request for surgery.

A statement about the fact that informed consent has been obtained from the patient.

A statement that the mental health professional is available for co-ordination of care.

In the press release, activist Gemma Hickey applauded the change in policy.

"Transgender individuals require health care that addresses our unique concerns, and the combined layers of stigma associated with our identities overlap and impact all aspects of our lives," said activist Gemma Hickey in a news release on Monday, ahead of the press conference.

"I'm proud of this government for working so diligently to ensure that transgender individuals have not only equal protection and rights under the law, but also one less barrier when it comes to our health.

