Transition houses implement pandemic plans while bracing for jump in demand at shelters

Transition houses across Newfoundland and Labrador have pandemic plans in place, and are preparing for an increase of the number of women and children fleeing domestic violence. (Shutterstock)

Places of refuge for some of Newfoundland and Labrador's most vulnerable people are working to deal with the new reality of COVID-19 while preparing for a bigger influx of those seeking help in a tumultuous and stressful time.

"We're bracing for it and we've already seen it. We're receiving far more crisis calls than we would normally expect," said Dan Meades, provincial co-ordinator of the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Our shelters are often busy, and that's certainly the case right now. If we look across the country, at places that are a little ahead of us on this curve, they've seen an increase in demand and we're expecting it here."

There are transition houses spanning the province from St. John's to Corner Brook to Nain. They provide shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

All have pandemic plans in place, Meades said, and have been working to implement them.

"We're getting there, and we're ready for folks, and to deal with this as best [as] we can throughout Newfoundland and Labrador," he said.

Those shelters range from smaller operations, with only a handful of bedrooms, to much larger facilities.

At this point, the screening process involves questions about any potential medical symptoms and travel history.

Dan Meades is provincial co-ordinator of the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

People seeking help can be diverted to a safe place that provides services, but may not be at the same physical location in the transition house itself.

Larger shelters, for example, have external units that can be used for self-isolation, if necessary.

In the past, women have been encouraged to simply show up. Now, they are being asked to call ahead, to assist with the screening process.

"We've got unbelievable staff at these transition houses all throughout Newfoundland and Labrador," Meades said.

"They're at work today, and they're going to be at work tonight, 24-seven, they're going to be there, doing this work for the long haul. They're there for you and we're doing the best we can."