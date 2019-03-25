Finding strength in numbers focus of new support group for trans adults

T.J. Jones and Logan St. Croix are launching their fourth support group under the Trans Support NL umbrella. The new addition will be for adults only. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Trans Support NL hopes the group's new adults-only drop-in sessions will be a source of strength and support for the local transgender and gender-diverse community.

"It will be a peer support group. So we're hoping that everyone can come in and share their experiences, and everyone support each other, socialize and create a positive community for people here," said Logan St. Croix, a board member with Trans Support NL.

The support group will meet at the Janeway Hostel starting April 4, continuing on the first Thursday of every month, and is open to trans, non-binary and two-spirit people. It will be the fourth support group set up by TSNL.

St. Croix acknowledges that a similar group meets on campus at Memorial University, but he said the difference between the two groups is the Trans Support NL meeting focuses on people who may be older than most of the people in the group meeting at MUN.

Beginning in a facilitator role with a children's group with TSNL, St. Croix recently moved into his board member position with the organization.

"I thought it was really important. I didn't really feel that there was necessarily a space for me, as an adult, to get support and meet other people in my community," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I transitioned about four years ago, so it's still kind of a new experience to me, relative to people who have been doing it for 10 years or so."

Other support groups

T.J. Jones, executive director of TSNL, and St. Croix head up other support groups for parents, children and youth, and stretch their effort across the province with groups in Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook. They're also looking to expand into Labrador.

St. Croix said there's another support group for adults at Memorial University, but his group is aiming at making a comfortable space for people who might be older and uncomfortable with gathering on campus. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We create our own spaces. I've been pretty involved with LGBTQ advocacy for the better part of the last eight years in some capacity," Jones said.

"Currently we rely on donations, and we provide community training sessions which we put some of the funds back into supporting the groups."

Jones is facilitator for the transgender youth group, helping youths aged 12 to 18 navigate their concerns or problems with reflection from his own experiences — something he calls cathartic.

"Perhaps in that sharing it's making things a little less challenging for them," he said.

Challenges

St. Croix said one of the biggest challenges facing transgender people, especially transgender youth, is access to medical care in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Especially if their parents are not supportive," he said. "There's advocacy that should happen around that."

Isolation and location follows closely behind, according to Jones, making support groups in rural communities vital.

"It can still be isolating if you don't have folks in your life who you feel accept you and see you for who you are," he said. "And I think it's just important that we break that down. That's why we do what we do."

