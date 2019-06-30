Skip to Main Content
Trans-Labrador Highway reopens to two lanes of traffic
The Department of Transportation and Works is advising drivers to proceed with caution and pay attention to traffic signs.

Residents of Goose Bay, other coastal communities cut off for days

CBC News ·
Crews welding two sections of culvert together, to install in order to divert the water so they can reconnect the Trans-Labrador Highway. (Perry Trimper/Facebook)

The Trans-Labrador Highway has re-opened to two lanes of traffic.

The highway was washed out nearly a week ago.

The Department of Transportation and Works has issued an advisory saying that speed reductions remain in place.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic signs and proceed cautiously.

On June 24, Route 510 was severed about 18 kilometres south of the Churchill River, when heavy rainfall flooded the area and washed away the bridge linking the highway.

