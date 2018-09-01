Trans-Labrador Highway to be featured in professional cyclist documentary

Tourism officials in Labrador are hoping a documentary being made by professional cyclists about the Trans-Labrador Highway will attract more riders and tourists to the route and region.

"It's amazing, we really didn't know what to expect," Angus Morton said.

The Australian is a retired professional cyclist turned documentary filmmaker. He is in the midst of creating a series called Outskirts which tags along as he and a group of cyclists explore "incredible journeys along the world's most famous roads."

The documentary he has been shooting in Labrador will be called Outskirts: The Big Land.

Angus Morton and his team eat dinner with some Happy Valley Goose Bay residents at the Birch Brook lodge. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Morton said he became aware of Labrador while competing in races in Quebec a few years back.

"I just sort of noticed on the map this whole expansive land and that it was Labrador and it wasn't something I'd looked at since [Grade] 5 geography class," Morton said.

"I'd forgotten about it and I was like, 'I wonder if there's anything up there?'"

Earlier this summer, his team was in the United States making a documentary about a journey along the infamous Route 66.

After he finished that quest, the contrast of the 11-hundred plus kilometres of virtually untouched wilderness along the remote road appealed to him and his team and is the reason they chose the TLH as their next adventure.

"I was looking for something that was the antithesis of [Route 66], that instead of being on the decline, it was emerging," Morton said.

"This is what we came up with and so far it has been spot on."

And though the sparseness of the population along the road was what attracted them to the area, the team says it's experienced warm greetings along the way. In Labrador west a group joined them to cycle for part of the way and a couple flagged them down and invited them in while passing through Churchill Falls.

"They took us inside, they gave us some drinks," said Spanish rider Sami Sauri.

"Like, this doesn't happen in Europe … This is incredible."

We wanted to make sure we worked with them to bring that message to the world that this is a unique place to come and cycle. - Randy Letto

The characters they meet along the way is a big part of the experience, and a big focus for the eventual documentary.

"Who lives in these places, what do they do and what do they like," Morton said.

"For us it's been great because everyone is super open and super talkative."

Opportunity for tourism

"Of all the places they've done, Labrador is the only place which has such a sparse outlay of communities along the journey, no other place in the world would have that," said Randy Letto, executive director of Destination Labrador.

"We wanted to make sure we worked with them to bring that message to the world, that this is a unique place to come and cycle."

Randy Letto, executive director of Destination Labrador, organized a meet and greet for the cyclists at the Birch Brook lodge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Letto said he sensed an opportunity to promote the highway when the cyclists approached his agency about the documentary. He helped set up a meet and greet and some other activities for the cyclists and their crew as they passed through Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"What we're trying to do is introduce a lot of people around the globe to the fact that there's a new highway through Labrador, it's opening up new opportunities for these types of ways to come and visit," Letto said.

"So cycling [and] motorcycling is a new way to see Labrador because of the Trans-Labrador Highway."

The documentary will eventually be posted on Youtube and will be free to watch.