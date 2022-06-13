SUV driver dies in crash with transport truck on TCH

A 72-year-old woman died Monday morning in a highway crash between the SUV she was driving and a transport truck in Bay St. George South.

In a press release, the Bay St. George RCMP said they got the call around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The SUV and the tractor trailer had collided near the Robinsons River bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The woman, who was the only person in the SUV, died at the scene. The injured driver of the transport truck was taken to the hospital in Stephenville by emergency crews.

The RCMP said they're still investigating.

