Ceiling collapses at Happy Valley-Goose Bay pool

The provincially owned building housing Happy Valley-Goose Bay's public pool suffered a ceiling collapse over the weekend.

The damage to the Labrador Training Centre is believed to have happened over the weekend, according to southern Labrador MHA Lisa Dempster, who is also the minister responsible for sport and recreation.

Dempster said they have no timeline for repairs, but said it could be a while due to it being peak vacation season at the Public Works Department.

The Labrador Training Centre was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were plans to reopen in August with safety measures in place.

There is a new pool being built in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, set to be run by the YMCA. The new Labrador Wellness Centre is expected to be open by December.

The old facility was known for springing leaks in the ceiling, long before it collapsed.

At an announcement for the new pool, a coach for the Melville Mantas swim team said they'd be glad to get into a new facility, and said the team had grown accustomed to leaks pouring down from the ceiling.

Dempster said it's important to find out whether the problem is with the ceiling alone, or if it is a larger structural issue.

