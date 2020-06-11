Large washout closes T'Railway near Whitbourne

This washout has closed off access to the T'Railway, about halfway between the Whitbourne/Markland access and Route 100. (Submitted by RCMP)

A washout police described as "large and very hazardous" has closed a portion of the Newfoundland T'Railway, between Route 100 and the trail's access point by Whitbourne.

In a release, RCMP said there is fast-moving water running through the washout, and are asking the public to stay away.

Mitchell Gilbert and his friend Chris Hollett came across the washout, about 1½ kilometres from Whitbourne, on Wednesday evening, Gilbert told CBC in a message.

There was some water on the trail when they they rode through the area on their ATVs 24 hours earlier, he said, but nothing to the extent of the canyon carved out by the fast-flowing water. He estimated it was a 30- to 40-foot drop from the remaining trail to the water flowing below.

"The trail itself is just a gulch, so please stay away," confirmed Rick Noseworthy, the president of the Newfoundland T'Railway Council, who said RCMP contacted him Wednesday evening to advise of the washout.

Noseworthy and police are asking people to stay off the trail in that area until repairs can be made.

ATV user Mitchell Gilbert came across this scene Wednesday evening, and says it looked like beavers had contributed toward the washout. (Submitted by Mitchell Gilbert)

Gilbert and Hollett barricaded the area, and Noseworthy said inspectors will be heading out sometime on Thursday to evaluate the scene. He said it's too early to put a timeline on repairs, and urged T'Railway users to use caution elsewhere on the trail network.

"If there's a washout there, there could be another washout," Noseworthy said, adding such events have become common in recent years.

"Unfortunately, we're dealing with very old infrastructure and changing climates," he said.

Gilbert said several beavers are in the area, and he believes the rodents may have contributed toward the problem.

At the moment, there's no alternate route for people using the trail to take, Noseworthy said.

The RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area. (Submitted by Mitchell Gilbert)

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador