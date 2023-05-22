Trails, Tales and Tunes: Norris Point festival puts community pride on full display

Greg Knott is chair of the Trails, Tales, Tunes Festival in Norris Point. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The Town of Norris Point on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula is packed with good times and positive vibes as its annual Trails,Tales and Tunes Festival continues this week.

The 10-day festival has been a mainstay in the region for the last 17 years, offering music and stories from performers and walks on local trails.

Greg Knott, the chair of the organizing committee, said the festival marks the start of the region's tourism season, and the community coming back to life after the winter.

"You can feel the energy really change in the area this weekend," Knott told CBC Radio Monday. "There's people walking around, lots of smiles, and the weather certainly helps."

The festival originally started as a way to extend the tourism season for early visitors, which Knott says has worked.

"It was a lot smaller visitor season in the '80s. And now it's months long, it's half the year, and this is the weekend that it kicks off," he said.

Knott said the festival is made possible each year by volunteers and residents who carry a great sense of community pride around the success of the event.

"People have a lot of pride that we live in such a beautiful place and such an important place," he said.

"The passion that people have for the area, for the arts and for music and storytelling, I think that's what keeps it going every year. You can feel that in the people that are here and the townspeople that come out to all the events and really welcome the world to our town."

The town hall in Norris Point serves as the main performance stage and houses several other events during the festival. (Troy Turner/CBC)

That pride also comes through showing off the community, organizer Marina Sexton said. Several events are held in community hotspots like local cafes, businesses and walking trails.

The town hall even serves as the main performance stage, which Sexton said is always electric with energy.

"The place comes alive. I mean the community has bought into this right from the beginning," Sexton said Friday.

"It's hard to describe the vibe in the room, having all the community there and also people from outside, because it's become a must-come-to festival for a lot of people across the island and outside Newfoundland and Labrador as well."

The festival kicked on Friday and will run until Sunday.