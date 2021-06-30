RCMP investigating death of man found on trail outside Grand Falls-Windsor
Police in central Newfoundland are piecing together how a 54-year-old man died after his body was found on a rural trail normally used by all-terrain vehicles.
In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said the man's body was found Monday night on a former rail bed between Badger and Grand Falls-Windsor.
An RCMP official said no ATV was found nearby.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. NT Monday.
Forensic experts and a police dog unit were on the scene Tuesday, the force said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also working to determine a cause of death.
The RCMP asked anyone with information connected to the case to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor detachment at 709-489-2121, or to go through the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.