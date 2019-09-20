Don't let the name scare you: Damnable Trail in Eastport officially open to hikers

Although the latest addition to the Eastport, N.L., trail system doesn't sound all that encouraging, hikers are being urged to give the Damnable Trail a try.

"It's just a fantastic experience," Wayne Hallett, chair of the Road to the Beaches Tourism Group, told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The group has been working on the project for the past five years and is hosting an official unveiling Friday evening.

This is one of the many scenic views on the Damnable Trail. (Rod Cox/Facebook)

"We have got over 30 kilometres of revitalized trail. Some of it is brand-spanking new, some of it is old trail that we revitalized. But there is not a kilometre of it that hasn't had our effort put into it," he said.

Trail named after pirate tale

Hallett said the trail's name might sound somewhat menacing, but "damnable" is a word that is heavily rooted in the community.

He said the community, which is currently called St. Chad's, was once named Damnable, but a former member of the clergy didn't particularly like the title so the name was changed.

Hallett said the name is believed to have come from a pirate ship that was trying to hide from the British in St. Chad's harbour. Someone on board accidentally rang a bell that echoed through the bay, alerting the British.

The skipper on board yelled out "damn the bell," leading to the name "Damnable."

Wayne Hallett, chair of the Road to the Beaches Tourism Group, hopes the trails attract locals and tourists alike. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"It's an interesting name. We went into a meeting wondering how we were going to come up with an appropriate name for the new trail system," he said. "Just like that everybody dropped what they had hung their hats on and we have the Damnable Trail system."

Hallett hopes this trail system will develop into something even bigger. He wants to connect the new trail system to the ones in Terra Nova National Park

"I would love to see our trail system connected to the parks trail system so that somebody can leave Malady Head and walk all the way to Salvage."

Trail for everyone

The new trails in Eastport vary in difficulty and in distance.

One of the most challenges hikes is called the Coastal Ridge Trail, which is a rugged 14-kilometre back-country trail that runs between Salvage and Sandy Cove beach. Another trail is wheelchair-accessible.

But Hallett said no matter which one you decide to hike, the landscape will be beautiful.

This is a sample of some of the scenery hikers can expect from the Eastport Peninsula trail system. (Heather Barrett)

He said the trails cut in and out of communities and pass by cemeteries.

The trail system was born as a make-work project intended to provide employment to locals who lost their jobs when the Salvage fish plant was destroyed by fire in 2001.

Hallett hopes locals enjoy the new trails but also believes they might encourage visitors to come check out the area.

"I think what we have with the system that we have and all the other trails in this beautiful province is something that will not only attract locals … but it's a marketing tool for a much broader audience that will be brought here from all over the world."

