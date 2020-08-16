This Hopedale man is writing a manual of traditional games before they're lost forever

The games themselves have been around for generations, but Boas Mitsuk has never seen them written down.

Mitsuk is Hopedale's new traditional games coordinator — a position he sought since realizing that some of his grandparents' favourite pastimes could, one day, be lost forever.

"We always had a manual for our language and clothing, but I've never seen a manual for traditional games," Mitsuk says. "I am hoping that bring these games back, that we can get the youth involved, so that we can keep that tradition."

Mitsuk describes a morass of activities that he doesn't usually see kids playing on the streets these days. There's the high kick, and the strong man. Among the most challenging?

"The monkey dance," he says. "You would start in a squatting position. You'd have one leg fully extended out and the other leg would be bent under you — like under your bottom."

When someone yells, "go monkey dance," he explains, the contestant then has to kick the bent leg out and balance on the extended leg, all while remaining in a squat.

Then there are some Mitsuk vaguely recalls, but doesn't know the names of.

"That's what inspired me to get involved in this kind of job — to learn the games' modern names, and how to do them and the origins of the games," he says.

As the community's traditional games coordinator, he'll visit with elders and conduct formal interviews, synthesizing all the knowledge they can recall.

Eventually, those memories will be transcribed into one handy manual.

Mitsuk learns the Monkey Dance. (Submitted by Boas Mitsuk)

Mitsuk says the community has gradually tried to bring back some of these games in recent years by inviting elders to festivals to teach the younger crowd.

"It was hard to start out, because nobody was used to them and because nobody knew about them," he says.

After those attempts, Mitsuk remained keen to prevent the games from dying out, given their historic significance to Inuit culture — and their imperative role in strength-building needed to work on the land.

For his ancestors, Mitsuk explains, it was a way to stay in shape — ensuring their bodies were physically ready for hunting.

"When I was growing up we used to do them all the time," he says.

"This kind of job is going to help me expose these games more — to not just my community, but every other community in Newfoundland and Labrador."

