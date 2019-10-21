His name is John, but he's an award-winning jack of all trades

John McLellan is a jack of many trades, which nabbed him the title of — and grand prize for — national tradesperson of the year.

McLellan, who is from Clarenville, was handed to the keys to a brand new truck at a ceremony in St. John's.

"I'm still in disbelief," he told CBC Radio's On The Go at the event Monday morning.

When he got the call telling him he was the national winner of the contest, held by Irwin Tools, after being one of four finalists, all he could think was, "Please don't have a heart attack."

McLellan's resumé is a varied one. He has been a RedSeal Pipefitter for 10 years, which means he has met the qualifications for the national standard in that trade. He is also a volunteer firefighter in Clarenville and a trade school safety supervisor with the N.L. apprenticeship and certification board.

McLellan also got a certification in medical gas after he found out there was no one within 200 kilometres who had it, and he wanted to provide that resource to his community. That designation allows tradespeople to be "involved in the installation, alteration, purging, activation, service repair or removal of any medical gas appliances, equipment, systems," according to the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's website.

McLellan gets the keys to his new truck. The timing couldn't be better, since his previous truck was totalled in a highway crash. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

So, what drives McLellan in those fields that require such precision?

"Just a love for work, I guess. I love the challenge every day brings. I like going to jobs — the more tangly it is, the better," McLellan said.

A three-person judging panel decided the winner by giving equal weight to four categories: empowering themselves and others to develop skills and education within the trades, innovate within their trade and maintain quality standards on job site, come up with ideas to create efficiencies and embrace diversity and foster a positive attitude.

Talk about (truck) timing

McLellan winning the grand prize is almost serendipitous.

He and his wife were returning home from a snowboarding trip when they were part of a massive pileup on the highway near Birchy Narrows, totalling the truck, though the couple was unharmed.

Conicidentally, their wedding was coming up, and they decided to hold off on buying a new truck in order to save some money for their nuptials.

A short time later, McLellan got the word he won.

"It was a great idea [to wait for the winner to be announced]," he said, laughing.

Just because he won doesn't mean he plans to rest on his laurels.

"[I'll] head back to work tomorrow … go back to the job site first thing," McLellan said.