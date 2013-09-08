Union opens new office in Labrador ahead of megaproject work explosion

Vale's Voisey's Bay nickel site in Labrador is expanding, which is expected to create more jobs. (Vale/Canadian Press)

With upcoming megaprojects set to boost employment in Labrador over the next few years, a union that represents tradespeople in the region has decided to be where the action is.

The Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers opened its first office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday morning, with a goal of better representing workers in Labrador who feel left out when union jobs are up for grabs. Previously workers would call the union's office in Paradise.

"It was decided 10 months ago that we needed to represent our members in Labrador," said Mike Williams, regional manager for the union, which also has offices in Corner Brook and Lewisporte.

"Right now we have roughly around 200 members."

Labrador has been a hub for industrial mining for decades, and with the Voisey's Bay underground mine expansion green-lit, open-pit mining projects in western Labrador and the potential for a Gull Island hydroelectric project in the future, hundreds of long-lasting jobs could be created for the region.

The Moss Pit officially opened at the Iron Ore Company of Canada's Labrador City mine last fall. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Joe Davis has been appointed to be the first representative for Labrador workers and has years of experience in dealing with labour workers across the Big Land.

"I've had a lot of people come up to me, as sort of a go-to person when work came up anywhere in Labrador.… Anybody who wanted to seek work for Labrador, they always came to me," Davis said. "The word got out, I guess. My phone never stops."

Making a difference

Having a physical location in Labrador will save union members from some of the run-around when applying for jobs, said Williams. Instead of calling a representative on the island, they can easily call Davis instead.

"I think it's going to make a big difference for the people here, and it's like anything else: you have to give it time now to grow," Williams said.

Bill Hedlund, the business representative for the union, has been working with Davis since the beginning of the Voisey's Bay mine, through Labrador West and Muskrat Falls.

Hedlund said he and Davis brought the idea for a localized union to the table in the early 2000s, and after growing a family in Labrador, now including grandchildren, Hedlund said he feels completely connected to the Big Land.

"I guess the people of Labrador, their feeling about the union, sometimes feel that we're not representing them as we should. And I listen to that," he said.

"I feel passionate about the people here, and care for them, and Joe has been our go-to guy up here for a good many years.… I think it's going to be good."

