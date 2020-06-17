Local hiring policy needed amid staggering unemployment, trades groups says

The head of TradesNL says the province has missed opportunities to prioritize local hiring, such as with the construction of the new hospital in Corner Brook, seen here in 2018. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

With its sector rocked by staggering unemployment, an advocate group for trades unions in Newfoundland and Labrador is pressuring the provincial government to commit to preferential hiring for local tradespeople — and in writing.

Trades NL wants that priority on local hires to be mandatory on any new construction projects that involve taxpayer funds.

While this ask from TradesNL isn't new — the group has wanted such a policy for more than a year — the pandemic has added fuel to its fire, as the head of the organization says unemployment sits at about 90 per cent among its 18,000-odd members.

"Really, it was prompted by building frustration," said Darin King, the executive director of Trades NL.

King said there have been numerous "missed opportunities" in the past year to enact such a policy, from the hospital construction in Corner Brook to a long-term care centre in Gander, to out-of-province workers on the site of the new Memorial University core sciences facility at the height of the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the province gave local contractors a break by allowing for a 10 per cent variance on government procurement bids, but TradesNL said they were disappointed to learn such a break didn't also include a local hiring policy.

"Frankly, we're not going to give up on this. This is not controversial," King told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"It just means someone having the wherewithal within government to direct officials, to show us the path forward to make this work."

Darin King is executive director with TradesNL, an umbrella group for 16 building trades unions in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Government of Newfoundland Labrador)

Government looking at other jurisdictions

Some large construction projects, such as Muskrat Falls, have used such hiring agreements, and King said such past precedents could help scope out a new, wider policy.

King said any such policy must stipulate not only local skilled tradespeople, but include quotas for apprentices and diversity, to ensure underrepresented groups such as women and Indigenous people also benefit.

So far, he's had positive meetings with Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker, but said more than just one minister needs to be on board to create the needed change.

"Let's make no mistake, we've seen some cooperation from government, but we just don't believe we're seeing te leadership to pull the trigger to say look, let's identify a path forward that makes this happen," he said.

Large construction projects, such as Muskrat Falls, seen here, often have local hiring stipulations, but TradesNL wants that mandatory for all taxpayer-funded projects. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The Department of Transportation and Works confirmed to CBC in a statement it has discussed the policy proposal with Trades NL in the last year, and is "reviewing what other jurisdictions are doing to maximize benefits for local tradespeople" to hopefully apply lessons learned here.

The department also said it has provided several opportunities to highlight the local labour pool, such as hosting networking events that connect businesses and workers with large-scale contractors, such as those building the Corner Brook hospital. It has also required such contractors to host local job fairs, develop programs for local apprentices, and increase hiring of women.

King would like to see the premier and opposition parties address the issue, as he sees new projects in the pipes he'd like local workers to have priority on, from a new mental health and addictions hospital to possible stimulus projects from the federal government.

