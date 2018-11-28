Alleged drunk trucker on wrong side of TCH baffles Holyrood RCMP officer

Staff Sgt. Rick Marshall has seen a lot in his career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, but nothing as dangerous as the tractor-trailer heading in the wrong direction on Tuesday morning.

Police from Holyrood and Whitbourne intercepted the truck shortly after 2 a.m. near Brigus Junction, halfway between each precinct. The driver was travelling at highway speeds, westbound in the eastbound lane.

"I can't think of anything [worse]," said Marshall. "You've literally got a vehicle that's tens of thousands of pounds, travelling at possibly 100 kilometres an hour — approximately, give or take — in the wrong direction on the Trans-Canada, late at night in dark conditions.… It's a terrible, terrible scenario."

The driver was charged with driving while impaired, and also ticketed for driving with a suspended licence.

It's the same thing as giving somebody a loaded gun. - Adam Leyte

Marshall said it's on trucking companies to make sure their drivers are vetted and have valid licences, to avoid situations like this from happening.

"They have to have their own checks and balances in place to ensure their drivers that they hire have the proper certifications, the proper licences, the proper class of licence. So that's concerning for us as well."

Trucker stunned by news

Adam Leyte, a trucker from Port aux Basques, said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

He said this is not a common situation for truckers in the province, and said this driver was an "anomaly."

"It's completely wrong," Leyte said. "He should never be allowed to drive again. It's the same thing as giving somebody a loaded gun."

Leyte said truckers take it upon themselves to make sure they aren't driving when they are not in fit shape — which usually means fatigue or illness.

There's just too much to lose, he said.

"If we lose our licence, we lose our job, we lose our livelihoods. This is what we are. We're drivers. It's too big of a risk for most of us to take."

