Tractor-trailer driver drunk behind the wheel, went wrong way on TCH: RCMP

Police say a 43-year-old man blew three times the legal blood-alcohol limit and his tractor-trailer sat facing the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Bay Roberts exit on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP says it was tipped off that the truck was travelling west in the eastbound lane near Salmonier Line at around 2 a.m.

The man was also driving while his licence was suspended, according to police.

Police from the Holyrood and Whitbourne detachments say they "intercepted" the truck and officers remained on the scene for several hours throughout the night and into the morning.

The man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and another licence suspension was issued, too.

He will appear in court in St. John's in February.

