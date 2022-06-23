Tractor trailers collide as fiery scene shuts down TCH near Bishop's Falls

An eyewitness photo provided to CBC News shows a tractor trailer on fire on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bishop's Falls on Wednesday evening. (Submitted/Name withheld by CBC)

The Trans-Canada Highway in a section of central Newfoundland is still closed Thursday morning after two tractor trailers collided Wednesday evening near Bishop's Falls.

"Apparently there was an explosion," said Gary Harnum, fire chief with the Bishop's Falls Fire Department, who added firefighters were called to the crash just before darkness fell.

Harnum said there was a lot of flame and thick black smoke billowing from the two trucks as they approached the collision.

While he said it only took firefighters about 10 or 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, Harnum described the accident as bad.

"That was probably one of the biggest, biggest accident scenes for a fire in a long while," he said.

He said there was burning fuel and rubber, as well as a log home on one of the tractor trailers, leaving a big mess left along the road to be cleaned up.

There's no word on the condition of the drivers or any possible passengers involved in the crash.

Around 9:30 p.m. NT Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Grand Falls-Windsor told drivers the highway was closed in both directions between exits 21 and 22.

The force told CBC News Thursday morning that traffic was still being diverted through Bishop's Falls. Harnum asked motorists to slow down as they drive through the town.

Harnum said the RCMP is still on the scene of the crash and are trying to do a re-enactment to determine what happened.

The RCMP said it would provide more details about the crash as they are confirmed.