Tractor-trailer goes off road, 3 injured near Mary's Harbour

A tractor-trailer went off the road and into water early Thursday morning along the St. Lewis Causeway.

Three people in the truck were airlifted to St. Anthony for medical treatment to St. Anthony, after first being transported to a local clinic in Mary's Harbour, according to the RCMP.

The single-vehicle incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and the third person suffered serious injuries.

Route 510, near the St. Lewis Causeway, was down to one lane for most of Thursday and delays are expected in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador