Transport Canada testing new drone tech in Labrador, shifting focus after Cain's Quest cancellation

The government agency sent a team to western Labrador to try out drone carrying 6 kg cannister with precision parachutes attached to them.

While 2023 Cain's Quest racers were gearing up to race around Labrador earlier this month, Transport Canada sent a team to the Big Land to test new drone technology.

With help from New Brunswick based company AVSS the government agency was flying drones around Labrador City.

"This was a really great occasion to see if the technology is able to stand a challenging real world situation as well as challenging environmental conditions like the cold and the wind," Mark Robbins, Transport Canada's manager of venture projects, told CBC News.

Transport Canada timed their testing to coincided with the 11th running of Cain's Quest, so they could follow the racers, but when the race was cancelled the team pivoted to doing more testing in Labrador City.

The quadcopter drones are equipped with a canister capable of carrying supplies with a specialized precision parachute attached.

Using GPS co-ordinates they can send the drones out to a location and drop the canister.

Mark Robbins, the manager of venture projects at Transport Canada's Innovation Centre, says the new technology has much potential. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"The parachute takes consideration of other factors like wind and adjusts itself on the way down, and 95 per cent of the time we'll land within five feet of where it's trying to go," said Robbins.

Robbins said the work is meant to test the new technology's capabilities.

"We think there's a lot of potential for it, so we want to be here to understand all the ins and outs of it," Robbins said.

One possibility would be that drones could get into areas that helicopters can't.

Transport Canada, along with Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions of New Brunswick, was on Tanya Lake in Labrador City testing new drones earlier this month. (AVSS/Transport Canada)

"If we're able to find technologies that can bolster the ability of people to to use the air to get emergency supplies to people, could be a real force multiplier for search and rescue," said Robbins.

With the cold weather testing in Labrador completed, the next step for Transport Canada is to conduct trials of the precision parachute via helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft at a flight training school in Ontario.

