Joint military-RCMP operation helping Santa get toys to remote Labrador

A military transport plane with some very important cargo touched down at the Goose Bay airport today. It was carrying about one thousand gifts destined for Labrador's north coast.

"This is amazing, this is one of the best events of the year," Santa said Friday afternoon, after directing the Hercules aircraft to park just outside the RCMP hangar.

The gifts are part of the "Toys for the North," project, a joint military-RCMP exercise which transports toys donated from the Greater Toronto Area and the Canadian Toy Association to northern communities.

Just some of the approximately thousand toys that arrived at the Goose Bay airport on Friday destined for the North coast of Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I mean Santa's here, the RCMP is here in red serge [and] the Canadian Armed Forces. How often do you get to see all of those organizations," said Lt. Col. Stephane Racle, commander of 5 Wing Goose Bay.

"I mean this is such a great cause, right? Helping out the communities of the north coast and children that don't have the same opportunities that many of us have and getting them some toys and some cheer for Christmas."

The presents are being wrapped over the weekend and prepared for delivery to all of the north coast communities and perhaps some of the south coast communities as well.

"I think it's great to be able to help with the communities, to be able to help with the kids and that," Const. Matthew Moore of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP said.

It's RCMP constable Matthew Moore's first year taking part in operation: Toys for the North. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It puts us out there in a good light to be able to help people out, right? It's part of our job. We do that every day, right?"