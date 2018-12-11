Santa's reindeer get a day off for annual Labrador toy drop

Pallets stacked with toys and provisions like diapers were loaded into the RCMP hanger at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport Monday afternoon.

"These guys provide me with the toys," Santa Claus said. "For this initiative, it's great. I just pop in, grab the toys and away I go … I've got a big enough sack up there."

Watch as Santa, RCMP and the Royal Canadian Air Force get presents in the air for isolated communities:

Toys for the North is an annual project between the RCMP and the military to deliver gifts — donated mainly from the Greater Toronto Area — to northern communities.

"It only happens for us once a year, but it's neat to be able to come up here and provide, hopefully, a good Christmas for all the kids in the northern communities," said Capt. Brian Stobbart, who piloted the RCAF Hercules which dropped the presents off in Goose Bay.

"It's an awesome opportunity for sure."

Thumbs up from Capt. Brian Stobbart after a successful toy drop at the RCMP Hanger at the Goose Bay airport. The RCAF Hercules brought the presents from CFB Trenton. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The presents will be wrapped and flown on an RCMP twin otter plans to several remote communities on the coast of Labrador.

"We try to hit as many communities on the Labrador coast that we can [which] will be determined," RCMP Cst. Chris Attewell said.

Military and RCMP personnel take the opportunity to grab a shot with Santa in front of the RCAF Hercules. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

