Got quarantine blues? This N.L. meme master hopes his humour's contagious

The whirlwind started with a single comment on a COVID-19 briefing stream last month.

"Mabel, if you sees this I wants to talk about last nite. I'm sorry," wrote a Facebook user under the name Greg Whalen.

As the ensuing saga unfolded, viewers would learn that Greg couldn't pick Mabel up in Badger. Greg, of course, was heeding the province's pleas and practising physical distancing.

But that left Mabel stranded. "She's contrary," he said in a later update.

As the internet blew up in reaction to Greg's predicament, Newfoundland's most prolific meme creators jumped on the digital fodder.

For Dan Hiscock, it was the perfect opportunity.

Hiscock runs Townie Memes, a humour page that posts original content — usually in the form of a photo overlaid with text — on Facebook and Instagram.

Lately, he's ramped up his output in an attempt to enliven everyone who's stuck inside, worried and antsy.

"We're just so bombarded with information, for better or worse.… It's just needed sometimes," he said.

Hiscock blends pop culture — like this still from the Netflix documentary series Tiger King — and current affairs in his memes. The Townie twist offers Newfoundlanders here and abroad a tailored daily dose of laughter, he says. (Townie Memes/Facebook)

Lately, he's been poking fun at panic-buying, binge eating and the Netflix sensation Tiger King, which stole the spotlight in North America just as people found themselves locked indoors to weather the pandemic.

Hiscock stresses he's trying to make the best of a scary situation, rather than downplaying the seriousness of the disease.

"I just find now when you go on anything, whether it's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, watching TV — everything is COVID-19-related," he said.

On the one hand, that's a good thing. "We need to be keeping people informed and up to date," he said.

"But at the same time I think we're overloaded and just need a bit of a break. So it's trying to ease the tension a bit."

Long line of social commentary

Memes, of course, have served that very purpose nearly since the dawn of the internet itself. Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the term in the 1970s from the Greek "mimeme," or "that which is imitated."

Today, memes widely refer to ideas and imagery that spread and adapt over time online.

Newfoundland-specific meme pages have popped up in recent years — an evolution, perhaps, of the province's rich tradition of satire, from Codco to This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Hiscock likes to think of his social commentary as a humble nod to those progenitors: a 21st-century iteration of east coast humour.

As daily life changes rapidly, Hiscock says he vents his frustration by joking around online. (Townie Memes/Facebook)

"There's so much of a nuance in our culture that you can add it to all these little things that come up in the news," he said.

"It really does speak to St. John's as a city, Newfoundland as a province, even Atlantic Canada. We have a lot of character here.… We can laugh at ourselves, you know?"

Other pages, like the Newfoundland Turnip or Cape Shore Memes, boast followings of over 100,000 people. Hiscock isn't there yet, but he says he's come a long way from the early days, when he wasn't entirely sure how to edit a photo at all.

He's also keen to distinguish himself from online trolls. Hiscock agrees a bit of anonymity pairs well with meme page branding, but he doesn't want to hide behind a handle.

"I'm not trying to be this anonymous entity who is potentially putting the wrong thing out there. If somebody has a problem with something, I am a face, I am a person. You can reach out to me."

Nothing's really off limits for Hiscock, but he says there's no malicious intent behind his work. (Townie Memes/Facebook)

Hiscock — a marketing professional and writer — says he often gets ideas late at night. But he credits his hometown with providing most of the inspiration.

"This city, love it or hate it, has so many unique things about it that really don't exist anywhere else in the world," he said.

"It truly is an anomaly."

