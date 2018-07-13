Security planned to control traffic tangle as capelin roll at Middle Cove

Capelin season is upon us. The town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is reminding visitors to keep safety in mind when visiting the community beaches. (Edward Jenkins/Twitter)

The town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is cracking down on the crowds who descend on area beaches during the capelin spawning season, now underway.

The annual spectacle as the capelin roll onto beaches to spawn means a traffic tangle for the community.

"We kindly ask that visitors to Middle Cove Beach and Outer Cove Beach think of the safety of others as they participate in this exciting annual event," said Mayor Bert Hickey.

This year, new signage has been erected along Marine Drive, and parking enforcement measures have also been put in place.

Visitors will see security and parking attendants more frequently to address the increase in traffic volume to the small community. Vehicles blocking emergency access will be ticketed and possibly towed depending on the location, according to a media release from the town.

There's always a lot of excitement, and a traffic tangle, as the capelin begin rolling on Middle Cove Beach. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"Visitors are asked to please obey parking signage and reduce their speed on all roads in the area, and be sure never to block emergency vehicle access," Hickey said.

"The safe enjoyment of this annual tradition is everyone's responsibility."

