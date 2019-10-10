Happy Valley-Goose Bay, then and now, showcased in immersive photo experience

A new website created with the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is showing off the area's history in an online mapping project, in an effort to increase awareness of the town's history.

The project, launched in late September, is called Happy Valley-Goose Bay: A Look Through Time.

It's a website that takes visitors on an immersive experience around the town, dating from pre-1939 to present day.

"It's just a fun application that I hope people like and enjoy," says Courtney Dunn, who spearheaded the project.

The project has photos from the Them Days archives of the Hamilton River, as well as surveyors in the area, dating back to 1894; the most recent photos are from 2018.

Courtney Dunn says she pored over photo albums and met with residents to hear their stories about historical sites in the town. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Dunn spent lots of time going through old photo albums, as well as asking residents to share their stories of sites from back in the day.

"It was a lot of leg work to get it together," Dunn said, adding she learned a lot about her town.

"I definitely know much more than I did before."

One of the perks for Dunn was gaining knowledge herself about the town around her, and learning the history behind some of the buildings.

Below, Dunn shares some of the highlights from working on the project.

Astra Theatre

The old Astra theatre is now boarded up. (Submitted)

"You definitely can't tell from the outside that it used to be a theatre," Dunn said of the building that was once the Astra Theatre.

Dunne spoke to someone who recounted their story of seeing Planet of the Apes in the theatre back in the 1970s.

"I thought that was pretty cool."

Old airport

The old airport tower and maintenance hangar is now home to an oxygen plant (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The old airport tower and maintenance hangar still stands, but a fence now separates it from the runways. Dunn said nowadays, it serves as a storage facility and has an oxygen plant inside.

"We have some photos in the late 50s when it was the new control tower," Dunn explains.

Goose Hilton

Just a grassy field remains where there was once a large military barracks nicknamed the Goose Hilton. (Submitted/Jacob Barker/CBC)

A now-empty field was once the home to the tallest building in Labrador, Dunn said.

It was known as the Goose Hilton, a nickname for the large building that was used to housed around 500 military personnel.

Happy Valley Mission

The original nursing station in Happy Valley still stands. (Submitted)

An unassuming house on Hamilton River Road is where the original structure of the first nursing station in town still stands.

"The international Grenfell Association funded it, so they provided health services to people in Happy Valley," Dunn said.

"This is the original structure, and one of the original nurses, she's still living in Happy Valley, as well."

North Star building

This structure is still called the North Star, but it's no longer a school. (Submitted)

Looking out the window of the mission is the site of one of the town's first schools.

Once known as North Star School, today it is known as the North Star building.

Feedback welcome

The immersive photo project is accessible through the town's website.

Dunn said she's hoping for public feedback to be able to improve the project, and invites anybody to get in touch if they see something that needs correcting.

