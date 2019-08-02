Gander sues former airport concessions company for $771K in unpaid taxes

The cash-strapped Gander town council is suing a numbered company that operated a restaurant, bar, and duty-free store at the airport for more than $771,000 in unpaid taxes.

The lawsuit against 58973 Newfoundland and Labrador was filed at Supreme Court in St. John's earlier this month.

That company, operating under the name Weston's, ran the concessions at Gander International Airport for a decade until losing the contract last year.

The sole listed director of the company is Florence White, who has a number of separate business interests based in the town, and serves as chief financial officer of EVAS Air.

In an emailed statement, the numbered company said it didn't know the town had issued the statement of claim until being contacted by CBC News, and "will review the claims made by the town with its legal counsel prior to commenting."

The company added it "had previously disputed the calculation of certain municipal taxes owing to the Town of Gander prior to the company permanently ceasing operations in 2019."

In an email to CBC News, Gander chief administrative officer Derm Flynn said the town doesn't comment on matters before the court, and can't speak to the lawsuit, how a tax debt this large could have accrued, or collection efforts to this point.

Officials indicated Mayor Percy Farwell is the spokesperson for the town but was unavailable for interviews last week.

A company that operated concessions at Gander International Airport for a decade is facing legal action from the town over alleged non-payment of municipal taxes. (Gander International Airport Authority )

According to court filings, the town says it "made several attempts to liaise with the defendant and the defendant's legal counsel in order to arrange payment but the amounts remain outstanding."

The statement of claim advises that the bar/restaurant and duty-free store were subject to five different municipal tax obligations over the decade from 2009 to 2019.

Those include property and water/sewer taxes, along with business taxes.

The town's claims have yet to be tested in court.

Town budget 'increasingly challenging'

In its 2020 budget, council hiked an array of taxes and fees by five per cent, as it faced a revenue shortfall linked to a new wastewater treatment plant coming online and a projected jump in power rates.

"The task of balancing the town's budget is an increasingly challenging one," Coun. Gina Brown told council at the Dec. 18 meeting where she unveiled the financial plan.

The town chopped the equivalent of five full-time jobs, cut the staff training and council conference budgets, and slashed some grants and contributions by 20 per cent.

In February, the town wrote off $250,000 in outstanding taxes and loans owed by the local curling club.

Gander's overall budget this year is $18.6 million.

In addition to the Weston's lawsuit, the town says it has taken action to collect business and commercial tax arrears from three other parties who owe $83,000 combined.

Overall, as of the end of 2019, total commercial tax arrears for the town topped $1.3 million. Residential arrears added $121,000 more.

