Premier to announce new support for tourism businesses

The provincial government will outline a new way to help businesses within Newfoundland and Labrador's tourism sector, which has been decimated by the effects of COVID-19 even ahead of the traditionally busy months of July and August.

Premier Dwight Ball and Tourism Minister Bernard Davis are speaking to reporters at 11:30 a.m. CBC will carry the government's live stream, and you can watch that on our website.

No other details were available in the government's media release, which only said it's "a new initiative to support businesses from the tourism and hospitality sector as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Many players in the industry have detailed how big of a blow the pandemic has levelled, including accommodations, restaurants, and other organizations.

Some, however, have vowed to stay hopeful that they can stay afloat, and even draw in more of the staycation crowd.

The province's total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 260. By region, there are 242 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are still three active cases of COVID-19 in the province, as 254 have recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths due to the virus.