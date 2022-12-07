New N.L. tourism strategy emphasizes the three Ts in bid to overcome COVID-19

The Newfoundland and Labrador tourism industry, still fragile following years of pandemic pitfalls, has revealed a blueprint for recovery called Vision 2026.

Dozens of industry leaders gathered at The Rooms in St. John's on Wednesday to unveil a strategy to help the sector transition, transform and thrive following a period of upheaval that accompanied the global pandemic.

"COVID really turned a lot of this industry on its head," Marieke Gow, owner of the Artisan Inn and Vacation Homes and the Twine Loft restaurant in Trinity, told CBC News.

"We've seen ourselves the suffering of the tourism industry," added Karen Smith, who, along with Michael Laduke, operates the SeaGlass B&B and Studio in New Perlican.

But despite the challenges, there were plenty of smiles Wednesday as government and industry leaders gathered, encouraged by the new strategy and strong signals this summer that the sector is in recovery mode.

"We're getting a lot more accommodations. A lot more visitors. And we just hope it continues," said Laduke.

"Our province has the opportunity to be one of the best tourism industries in the world and I think this gets us a step closer to that," said Gow.

"It's a great initiative. We're very excited about it."

Vision 2026 is a product of the province's tourism board, which worked closely with leaders in the tourism, hospitality and cultural industry sectors.

The plan hopes to build on a prior strategy that grew tourism into an industry with annual revenues that exceed $1 billion and support 20,000 jobs.

Under the new strategy, as in previous plans, industry leaders will continue efforts to attract more visitors, entice more investment and ensure those visitors have the time of their lives.

But now there's also an emphasis on protecting the environment and addressing another big challenge: filling all those tourism jobs.

"We've become a much bigger, better industry, but that's made it more complicated," said Gow, who was part of the team that developed Vision 2026. "And this is a real guiding light as to how we're going to really embrace everything that's coming with that change."

Big challenges persist

Year 1 of the new strategy will focus on stabilizing the industry and trying to return visitation numbers to pre-pandemic levels, while the longer-term vision is to adapt to the ever-changing tourism landscape.

But big challenges persist, such as a limitation on flights into the province, availability of rental vehicles, and the rise of environmentally conscious tourists who may view this province as a carbon footprint too far.

"The numbers in tourism aren't going to grow as rapidly as they did before because of the hesitation of people … when you think about a new green economy," said Tourism Minister Steve Crocker.

So the goal is to maximize the experience for those who visit.

"We're coming out of a situation that nobody had ever seen before. But right now this is about transitioning to what's next," said Crocker.

There are no visitation targets in the plan, because there's too much uncertainty.

And unlike this year, when the province invested $20 million to help the industry recovery from the pandemic, there's no big new pot of government money.

But attendees at Wednesday's event offered praise for the government's support.

"The initiative from the government with the advertising, the promotion; it's just great. It's perfect," said Karen Smith.

