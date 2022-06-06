Abandoned, resettled, ready to discover: The allure of visiting old outports

A view of Kerley's Harbour shows a landscape waiting to be hiked. Keith Burgess says the area would be perfect for an afternoon picnic. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

If you've seen the tourism ads, Newfoundland and Labrador offers some of the country's best scenery.

Where else can you find rugged 300-kilometre coastline trails and a valley that's literally the Earth's mantle, just lying there for passersby?

But another part of Newfoundland's landscape is slowly being forgotten and lost, reclaimed by nature.

Scores of tiny outports have been abandoned and resettled in the past century — including several this century. Their skeletons, some more intact than others, can be found on shores, in forests and near fields in nearly every part of the province … if you know where to look for them, that is.

These communities were usually isolated and often very small but were nevertheless connected to the rest of the island. Today, even though some of them might be a challenge to find, they offer what I argue is some of the best and most unique hiking in the country.

British Harbour, in Trinity Bay, is chief among those secret vistas.

Located on the popular Bonavista Peninsula, and a stone's throw from the Skerwink Trail, the remnants of British Harbour — where nobody has lived full time for more than 50 years — are in New Bonaventure, just a 20-minute drive south of Trinity.

Evidence of foundations and root cellars

At approximately six kilometres in length — a hike of roughly three to four hours, round trip — the trail is a perfect afternoon adventure. The trailhead is just past the Anglican Church in New Bonaventure.

Within minutes of embarking, you'll see the film set for the television series Random Passage. Constructed in 2000, it offers an impression of early 19th-century outport life in Newfoundland, complete with fish flakes, houses and a church. It serves as an excellent prelude to the sights to come.

You continue past the entrance to the film set and follow the trail into the forest. This was the path that connected New Bonaventure to another community, Kerley's Harbour, which was resettled in 1963.

This large grassy meadow is in Kerley's Harbour, which was resettled almost 60 years ago. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

About 30 minutes in, the trail opens up to a large grassy meadow at the outset of the former community. Evidence of foundations and root cellars can be seen in the distance, and as you round a corner a house still stands at the edge of the water.

In decent shape, it likely still serves as a summer cabin; high-value real estate in any other town.

A small dock lies just before the property, and just beyond is a spindly bridge that crosses a watery break in the landscape full of bright yellow seaweed and connects to a lopsided wharf and stage. An afternoon could be spent picnicking in and exploring Kerley's Harbour alone, but we have a journey to complete.

Heading south, you round a corner beneath a cliff and spot a bridge, again made of thin trees. On the other side it's clear you've begun the less-travelled portion of this trail.

What appears to be someone's cabin has the view of Kerley's Harbour all to itself. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

If you choose to go on, you'll begin up a wooded hillside that allows the sunlight to only just peek through the canopy above, creating an ethereal glow on a rugged, moss-covered bridge made of logs. We have moved from the set of Random Passage and are now somehow in Lord of the Rings.

As you emerge from the forest, the trees begin to shrink and bend. The hills in this area are high and rocky, providing a phenomenal panorama. North of us the only civilization visible is New Bonaventure, and to the east a series of ponds on the coastline.

Imagining what had been there before

South of us the only communities nearby would be those on Random Island. Nearer, however, is the former community of Ireland's Eye, located on an island of the same name.

Ireland's Eye is a notable abandoned community as it was remarkably well preserved as recently as 2000, the inhabitants having been mostly relocated by 1966. Many structures still stood, allowing visitors to clearly imagine the town as it was a century before.

Anecdotal reports today, though, suggest that Ireland's Eye's structural display is a fraction of what it was only two decades ago. (Ireland's Eye became notorious in 1987, because of a drug bust that involved a huge haul of hashish that had been stored in the abandoned island community.)

As you head down the other side of the hill you'll need to jump over a wide stream where a small bridge has washed away. The forest thickening, the trail seems to disappear for a moment as spring runoff flows over it.

The ground becomes quite damp, and you notice what might be the remnants of a gate. This is the entrance to the rear of British Harbour, resettled in 1969.

A headstone in British Harbour remains a marker that people lived — and died — in the former community. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

The first thing you see are, fittingly, signs of death and decay: a heavily overgrown cemetery consisting of two headstones and some wooden fencing. It's a sad irony that cemeteries usually endure in these abandoned communities, representing the end of a way of life.

Cresting a hill nearby reveals the north side of British Harbour and the harbour itself, which stretches out toward Ireland's Eye. A long trail leads down toward the water, passing foundations and wood from collapsed homes.

A small peninsula sticks out at the centre of the harbour, on which a single house sits; one of many summer cabins that people maintain in the community, most complete with their own dock.

A sense of home, despite it all

To the left and along the shore sit two more cabins, one of which is a beautifully renovated yellow saltbox house. Over a hill to the right of the peninsula is the south side of British Harbour, which has even more cabins, remnants from old homes and the former church, behind which rests another cemetery.

A brightly painted saltbox house stands out against the landscape of the otherwise resettled community of British Harbour. (Submitted by Keith Burgess)

Despite the silence, the abandonment and the debris, British Harbour elicits a sense of home, as do many of these abandoned communities. It is very easy to become comfortable there and lose track of time, watching the water shift in the harbour and breathing the fresh air.

The abandoned communities in this province are unique within Canada and much of the world, offering wonder, history and beauty. Hints of these places still exist throughout the province, and they are as a part of our cultural landscape as Cape Spear or Gros Morne.

Unlike Cape Spear, though, what's left of these scattered communities cannot be maintained. A window of opportunity is closing.

We have limited time to visit these places and transport ourselves to where thousands of people once lived and worked and made their lives.

Luckily, the hikes there are worth taking.

A small log bridge helps hikers navigate old trails in the British Harbour area. (Submitted by Keith Burgess )

