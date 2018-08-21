Toronto film festival honouring late Mike Jones with screening of Newfoundland cult classic

Months after the death of renowned filmmaker Mike Jones, one of his most famous characters will get new life on the big screen.

The Toronto International Film Festival is honouring him by screening The Adventure of Faustus Bidgood in conjunction with this year's event.

"I'm sure he'd be delighted," said Andy Jones, Mike's brother, who starred as the title character. "He really, absolutely poured his heart and soul in that movie."

Andy and Mike Jones were both fledgling actors and writers when they undertook the creation of Faustus Bidgood in the mid-1970s.

Mike Jones was a talented, pioneering filmmaker who died in St. John's at 73. (CBC Archives)

With very little money, but a huge team of 400 cast and crew, the Joneses spent the next nine years working on the film until its first screening at the LSPU Hall in St. John's.

"If you were born before 1980, then you were probably in this movie," Jones said with a laugh.

"It's just great that this recognition for Mike Jones's work is happening and it's great for us, that our film is getting seen again in Toronto."

Mike Jones died in March at the age of 73.

'If you were born before 1980, then you were probably in this movie,' says Andy Jones.

Andy Jones is currently working on the set of CBC TV's Little Dog, which is being shot in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Seeing the production — the dozens of people working on set and the resources at their fingertips — he can't help but think of his brother and how they managed to get by with limited funding.

"I speak to lots and lots of young filmmakers who have seen the film now and love it and can't believe it got made, because we almost literally had no money. We had $12,500. It's hard to believe."

On top of that, the equipment they had at the time didn't come with any of the luxuries of modern technology.

"We had to shoot it, freeze it and then get it processed," Jones said. "So we didn't know whether we even had a film for a couple of years."

The festival starts Sept. 6, but festival organizers are holding a special screening tonight, Aug. 21, at 9:05 p.m. as part of the festival's Canadian Open Vault series at the Bell Lightbox theatre.

The film is a "masterpiece that makes comic hay out of Newfoundlanders' dissatisfaction with the broken promises of Confederation," according to the festival's description.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Sarah Smellie