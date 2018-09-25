Tories pledge $3.5M to get rid of 1.6-km rule, let all kids ride the bus to school

The Progressive Conservatives have allocated $3.5 million in their election platform to eliminate the 1.6-kilometre busing policy for students.

Currently, children who live within that range don't qualify to ride the bus.

The PCs say their proposed changes will come into effect in time for the school year beginning in September, if they win the May 16 election.

"The 1.6 [kilometre] policy will be gone," David Brazil, the Tory candidate for Conception Bay East–Bell Island, told CBC News.

Departmental briefing notes previously obtained by CBC News indicated that the costs of doing that would be more than the $3.5-million figure announced in the PC campaign platform.

But Brazil said those estimates were "overinflated," and the Tories are confident they can make the change for much less.

"It didn't take into account the existing investment that's there, and the potential for expansion within the seating availability there, and the changing [to] a more adequate routing," he said in an interview.

"So, you know, we're confident that $3.5 million would address the particular needs."

PCs would reconfigure system, Brazil says

The PC campaign steered inquiries about the party's school busing policy to Brazil, who was first elected as a Tory MHA in 2010.

Brazil indicated that all kids will qualify for busing to school, no matter where they live, under the PC plan.

He said the Tories would do this by reconfiguring the busing system, and ensuring more local input in decision-making, in partnership with the school district.

David Brazil, pictured in a file photo, is the PC candidate for the district of Conception Bay East-Bell Island. (CBC)

Recent internal government estimates outlined the potential impacts of changing the existing set-up.

Busing all students from kindergarten to Grade 3 would cost an additional $4.8 million per year.

If the province decided to bus all students from kindergarten to Grade 6, the cost would jump an additional $7.9 million per year.

Another option would see the current 1.6-kilometre zone go to a one-kilometre radius instead.

That would mean an additional $3.1 million to accommodate students from kindergarten to Grade 6, and $3.5 million for all students up to Grade 12.

But despite those figures, Brazil said he is confident in the Tory blue book estimate: "$3.5 million would do the trick."

Transporting students to school currently costs taxpayers about $59 million a year.

Parents have raised concerns about policy

School busing has been a political hot potato for years.

Parents have complained about their children being excluded from riding the bus, and about potential safety issues.

The Department of Education made a policy change this school year to allow one so-called "courtesy stop" inside the 1.6-kilometre zone, on a case-by-case basis.

At the beginning of this school year in September, the Department of Education changed busing guidelines to permit one courtesy stop inside the 1.6-kilometre "parental responsibility" zone, to be determined on a case-by-case basis. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

In March, the Liberal education minister indicated that any broad changes to the 1.6-kilometre rule were likely a ways down the road, and the immediate focus is on route-by-route reviews.

'Have taken action to address concerns'

The Liberal red book signals that policy would continue, if the party is re-elected.

"Our current busing policy is more favourable than most other provinces, however, we have heard from parents and have taken action to address concerns," the Liberal platform notes.

"This year, we have continued to review bus routes and added many more stops within the 1.6 kilometre zone."

The red book says a re-elected Liberal government "will continue to review areas of concern and work with the school district to ensure continued safety of our children."

