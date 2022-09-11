TomCats hockey program teaches adult women it's never too late to lace up your skates

Ashley Crews, left, and Hayley Alloway-Pike are participants of the Torbay TomCats' learn-to-play program. Both say they didn't have a chance to play hockey as children. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

When Ashley Crews was a child, she thought hockey was just for boys, so she never gave the sport a try.

Now she knows better — and she's lacing up her skates.

"I was told it was for men only," said Crews. "And to know that women can actually start at my age, or even older or younger is such a nice idea."

It's thanks to a free learn-to-play hockey program in St. John's offered by the TomCats, a rec league team that aims to get adult women onto the ice.

Over six training sessions, the program teaches women how to skate in hockey gear and hit the puck.

The goal is making sure that those who didn't have the chance to play hockey as children get to try it now.

Dena Kavanagh, a coach and member of the TomCats' executive team, says intimidation is a major barrier to hockey for many women.

"It's hard to get involved in something when you're older anyways, especially a team sport," said Kavanagh.

"Especially if it's the opposite gender and you're trying to break down that barrier, it feels like, on your own."

The TomCats, founded in 2011, is fully run and operated by women, including an all-female coaching staff.

The team also offers a gear-share program, so participants avoid buying costly new equipment to try out the sport.

Andrea Power, TomCats board member and coach, says offering the program for free is essential for many participants.

"Our program fills up within a couple of days. So the need is there," she said.

No prior skating or hockey experience in either hockey or skating is needed to take part in the program, said Power.

The main goal for Power and Kavanagh is to make the sport more accessible for women — and to set an example for children.

"A lot of women say that they never had the opportunity growing up, it was always male-dominated," said Kavanagh.

"We just want to try to break down … those barriers and and give them a chance to play a sport that we've loved for years."

The TomCats are an all-female rec league team. The team has offered learn-to-play programs in the past and hosts a six-session program again this year. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Crews is one of the participants with no previous skating experience.

"It was a little intimidating getting on the ice because you were like slipping everywhere," she said, "but this is fantastic, learning to get down, get up. And it's such a great atmosphere. You learn so much."

Hayley Alloway-Pike agrees. Originally from Cleveland, Alloway-Pike says hockey wasn't available when she was a girl. Trying it out for the first time as adult on an all-male time was intimidating, she says.

"To go out there and just have no idea what you're doing and and not have a supportive environment is very different than having a bunch of similar people with supportive attitudes."

For Alloway-Pike, it's also important to set an example for her daughters.

"I'd like them to know that it's not just the brothers that get to do fun things," she said.

That's also essential for Power and Kavanagh.

"It's not only great for young girls to see it and have the opportunity but for the young boys to see that, too. That'll just go a long way to change the culture, change that mindset, help things grow," she said.

The TomCats plan to continuing the program as long as possible, and is looking for more financial backing than just its main sponsor, Extreme Hockey.

"As long as we still have 40 women showing up to skate, we will absolutely continue," said Kavanagh.

